How conservative media came to discount and deny threats from Jan. 6 insurrectionists

Fox News hosts pleaded with former President Donald Trump and his chief of staff to tell rioters to go home on Jan. 6. But within days, those hosts had already started to diminish the significance of what happened that day.

NPR’s David Folkenflik joins us to take a look at the conservative media landscape since Trump left office and the misinformation that spreads there.

