Breaking down the CDC's new COVID-19 isolation guidelines

Published January 5, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday shortened its guidelines on isolation and quarantine period for the general public, saying people with COVID-19 can isolate for just five days instead of 10.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former city health commissioner for Detroit, Michigan, about the guidelines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

