After The Riot: Young voters on the state of our democracy

A new poll from the Harvard Institute of Politics paints a grim picture of the way most young Americans view our democracy: “in trouble” or “failing.”

Against the backdrop of COVID-19, climate change, and last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol… can we blame them?

From Harvard polling director John Della Volpe:

After turning out in record numbers in 2020, young Americans are sounding the alarm. When they look at the America they will soon inherit, they see a democracy and climate in peril—and Washington as more interested in confrontation than compromise.

Despite this, they seem as determined as ever to fight for the change they seek.

We ask three young voters to reflect on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection and ask how they’re feeling about the state of our democracy.

