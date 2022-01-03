Morning Headlines: Ohio reports over 37,600 COVID cases Saturday and Sunday; Schools adapt for return from break

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, January 3:



Ohio reports over 37,600 COVID cases Saturday and Sunday

(WKSU) — There were more than 37,600 COVID-19 cases logged in Ohio on Saturday and Sunday combined, as the surge continues. The state set a new single-day record for cases on Friday with nearly 20,600. COVID-19 hospitalizations are at around 5,850, the highest Ohio has seen since the pandemic began. And, there are 1,273 COVID patients in ICUs, the most since last winter’s surge. State health officials say one in three hospital patients has COVID, and about 94% of those are unvaccinated. New York Times data show Ohio is at 81% ICU occupancy, slightly above the national average.

Schools adapt for return from break

(WKSU) -- As schools return winter break, mask requirements are returning in some districts that had dropped them, including Medina, Parma, Berea, and Avon. A small number of school systems are switching to remote learning, including the Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Bedford, at least for this week, while a few others are delaying a return, such as Beachwood, until Thursday. Akron Public Schools says students will return to school as planned Tuesday. Last week, the Ohio Hospital Association sent a letter to Ohio school officials asking them to implement a mask policy as COVID cases and hospitalizations rise to the highest levels of the pandemic.

Woman charged with murder in slaying of off-duty officer

(AP) — A woman has been charged with aggravated murder in the slaying of an off-duty Cleveland police officer gunned down during a parking lot carjacking, authorities said. Cleveland police on Sunday announced the charge against 18-year-old Tamara McLoyd in Friday’s shooting death of 25-year-old Officer Shane Bartek at an apartment building on Cleveland’s west side. Police on Saturday announced multiple arrests in the slaying. The carjacker fled in the officer’s vehicle, which was found in suburban Euclid, and one arrest was made then.

Bibb sworn in as Cleveland mayor

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Justin Bibb was sworn in as mayor of Cleveland four minutes after midnight Monday in a small public library branch near his grandmother’s Southeast Side home. At 34, he is Cleveland’s second-youngest mayor, having bested older and more seasoned opponents in last year’s election. Municipal Judge Michael Nelson administered the oath of office. Bibb’s mother, Charlene Nichols, held the Bible. Bibb’s first act as mayor was to swear in his selection to head the city’s law department, Mark Griffin. Other cabinet members will be sworn in later Monday morning.

Ohio’s minimum wage increases

(WKSU) -- Ohio’s minimum wage has increased to $9.30 an hour, up 50 cents from 2021. The change went into effect on January 1. Increases are tied to a voter-approved initiative in 2006 designed to allow the minimum wage to keep up with inflation over time.

