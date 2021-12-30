Morning Headlines: Ohio sets records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations; Cleveland schools to switch to remote learning next week

Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, December 30:



Ohio sets records for COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

Cleveland schools to switch to remote learning next week

Cincinnati mayor declares state of emergency due to firefighter staffing

Cleveland’s recycling program hits another snag

Ohio court to weigh attempted murder statute of limitations

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse to require masks

(WKSU) -- Ohio has set yet another daily record for the number of COVID-19 cases, with more than 20,000 on Wednesday. Ohio broke its daily record of reported cases three times in a row last week. State health leaders say the actual number of cases is much higher, as most people don’t report at-home test results. The Ohio Hospital Association is asking all Ohio schools to consider mandatory mask-wearing as cases continue to spike. Meanwhile, Gov. Mike DeWine says COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit a pandemic record high and that the vast majority of the ill are unvaccinated. State data show 5,356 people were hospitalized with the coronavirus Wednesday, and the Cleveland Clinic says over 2,700 workers were out sick. DeWine made the announcement as he mobilized an additional 1,250 members of the Ohio National Guard into hospitals.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Students with the Cleveland Metropolitan School District will learn remotely during their first week of school back from winter break. CEO Eric Gordon notified families Wednesday that the decision was made to safeguard students and staff from the threat of COVID-19. Remote learning will begin the week of Jan. 3. The district has not yet decided whether students will return to classrooms the week of Jan. 10, Gordon said, but the decision will be based on COVID-19 data and guidance from health officials.

(WVXU) -- Cincinnati's mayor has declared a state of emergency over staff levels at the fire department. Mayor John Cranley says between COVID cases, and holiday vacations, response time and readiness could be in jeopardy. He says the fire chief believes they have enough people in place through the holiday weekend, for now. Canley says he consulted with mayor-elect Aftab Pureval, who agreed the emergency should be in place for 60 days. Pureval takes office next week.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland’s recycling program hit another hitch after contract talks with a potential vendor fell through. The administration of outgoing Mayor Frank Jackson shared the news in a statement posted online Tuesday, setting a new potential start date in the first quarter of 2022. The city’s recycling operation came to a halt in 2020 as the global price of recyclables fell. City Hall commissioned a study of Cleveland’s recycling needs and began collecting sign-ups for a smaller, opt-in program. During his campaign, mayor-elect Justin Bibb said he would “hit the reset button” on the city’s recycling program. He takes office on Monday.

(AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to consider how long prosecutors have to charge someone with attempted murder or attempted aggravated murder. At issue is a 1993 assault on a woman who was left for dead but who survived. Police using new DNA-tracing techniques arrested a suspect in southeastern Ohio in 2019. Attorneys for the man, convicted of attempted aggravated murder, argue that that crime's statute of limitations ends after six years. Prosecutors say there's no time limit on prosecuting a murder or attempted murder-related crime.

(WKSU) -- Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse will require masks beginning with the Cavs game on Friday, Dec. 31. It includes everyone age 2 and older and will be in effect for all events at the arena until Jan. 31. Masks must cover the mouth and nose while inside the arena unless actively eating or drinking. The venue will provide masks for those who don’t have one.

