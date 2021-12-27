Morning Headlines: Ohio reports two-day total of 20,000 COVID cases; Mass testing site to open in Akron

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 27:



Ohio reports two-day total of 20,000 COVID cases

Mass COVID testing site to open in Akron

COVID-19 surge prompts DeWine to call for military backup at Cuyahoga jail

(WKSU) -- Ohio reported more than 20,000 COVID-19 cases on Saturday and Sunday combined since the state didn't report data on Christmas Day. Last week saw yet another record for single-day cases with nearly 16,000 on Thursday. As of Sunday, there are about 4,775 people hospitalized with COVID statewide, with just under 1,200 in ICUs. New York Times data show Akron’s Summa Health has the most COVID patients in the region at 177 and is at 96% bed capacity. It's awaiting a response from the Ohio Department of Medicaid about its status as a “distressed hospital.” A bipartisan group of state lawmakers sent a letter to the department asking for state and federal funding for the overloaded hospital system.

(WKSU) -- Drive-thru testing will continue this week as health officials expect a surge of cases following holiday gatherings. A mass testing site will open Tuesday in Akron operated by The Ohio National Guard. The site at the Summa Health Corporate Office in Akron will have a capacity of 300 tests per day and will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily except Friday, Dec. 31, and Saturday, Jan 1. Appointments are required by registering on Summa Health's website. Meanwhile, drive-thru testing will continue in Cleveland at the W.O Walker Building in University Circle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for Saturday, Jan 1. Appointments are required.

(Cleveland.com) — A COVID-19 surge at the Cuyahoga County Jail is prompting Gov. Mike DeWine to call for backup. Cleveland.com reports DeWine will send 25 Ohio Military Reserve members to the jail this week. They’ll remain there for at least 30 days to help deal with a staffing shortage. The jail has been challenged with isolating inmates who have been exposed to the virus and others who are just coming in. Cleveland.com reports jail officer Williams Haines died after contracting the virus on Dec. 17, and an inmate, Samuel Foster, also died from the virus last week.

