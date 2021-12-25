Creating Holiday Magic On Stage

Holly Barkdoll, who attended Kent State Stark and credits a professor there for mentoring her career, has been the co-Keeper of All Things Magical at Magical Theatre Company in Barberton, Ohio, for 29 years. That means she and her husband/co-Keeper have had to come up with that many Holiday shows! What’s it like to have to produce one every year? She talks with Dean Amy Reynolds about her love of it.

