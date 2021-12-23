Journalist Dawn Turner probes the quirks of fate that shaped the 'Three Girls From Bronzeville'

Host Celeste Headlee talks with journalist Dawn Turner about her book “Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir about Race, Fate, and Sisterhood” which explores the divergent life paths of herself, her sister and her best friend who all grew up in the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois.

From Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood by Dawn Turner. Copyright © 2021 by Dawn Turner. Reprinted by permission of Simon & Schuster, Inc

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.