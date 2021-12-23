Brené Brown On The Power Of Naming Our Emotions (Rebroadcast)

If you were asked to describe all the different emotions you’ve felt in the last year, what would you say?

You might say you’ve felt fear or worry. Maybe you’d recall moments of joy and wonder or disappointment and frustration. But even if you said all of these, you’d still probably be overlooking more than a few others.

How we feel shapes our lives, but most of us have limited language to describe what we’re feeling. This limitation is the focus of Brené Brown’s new book, “Atlas of The Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and The Language of Human Experience.”

Brown is a research professor at the University of Houston Graduate College of Social Work. She’s known for her 2010 TED Talk, “The Power of Vulnerability,” and is also the author of “Dare To Lead.”

