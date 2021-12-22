The News Roundup — International

COVID-19 continues to tear its way through the world this holiday season. Spain reported a new record number of cases. French authorities are warning that daily cases will soon pass 100,000. Germany restricted private gatherings and its soccer league will play games behind closed doors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is blaming the West for heightened tension between Russia and NATO member nations after Russian troops began amassing on the country’s border with neighboring Ukraine. State Secretary Anthony Blinken said Putin would face massive consequences if he moved to invade.

New reporting indicates NHL players will not travel to China for the Beijing Olympics over concerns about COVID-19.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international part of the News Roundup.

