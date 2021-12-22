The News Roundup — Domestic

Omicron is now the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the U.S., accounting for 73 percent of new cases. Lines for testing in many communities are long. Home testing kits are sold out at many pharmacies. Health authorities say this strain is likely to result in more infections but fewer hospitalizations.

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin continues to be at odds with many of his Democratic colleagues on the Build Back Better plan. He is in contact with President Joe Biden.

After it was revealed the executive director of the Ohio branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations spied on the organization for an anti-Islam group, a second employee has come forward as a spy, saying they were paid thousands for information.

