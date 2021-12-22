Morning Headlines: Ohio sets single-day record of COVID cases; Cleveland mass testing site shuts down due to demand

Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, December 22:



Ohio sets record for daily COVID cases

(WKSU) -- Ohio recorded 12,500 coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally of the pandemic. Cuyahoga County alone is seeing around 2,500 cases per day and has among the highest transmission rates in the nation. There are about 4,800 Ohioans currently hospitalized with COVID and about 1,200 in ICUs. On Tuesday, medical professionals from Greater Columbus held a press conference to continue their plea for vaccinations.

Cleveland mass testing site shuts down due to demand

(Ideastream Public Media) -- The first day of the free COVID mass testing site in Cleveland did not go as planned. Hundreds of people waited in standstill traffic for hours on the city’s east side, before it closed due to high demand. The testing site at the W.O. Walker Building on the Cleveland Clinic campus is staffed by Ohio National Guard and Ohio Department of Health personnel. It’s expected to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Sunday but will be closed on Saturday.

COVID surge leads to more cancelations

(WKSU) -- Many local entertainment venues have canceled performances this week, including Wicked at Cleveland’s Playhouse Square. Some restaurants are also returning to pre-vaccine protocols and switching to takeout only as the omicron wave hits Ohio. The Cleveland Public Library is returning to curbside service only. Tallmadge schools have postponed all sports events and practice for the year as COVID cases surge. The 65th Cleveland Boat Show has been pushed from January to March.

General: Half of Ohio Army National Guard members vaccinated

(AP) — The general who leads the Ohio National Guard says just over half of guard members in the state are fully vaccinated. Major General John Harris Jr. during a news brief on Tuesday said the low vaccination rate degrades “our ability to respond with maximum capability.” The U.S. military has set a June 30 deadline for all Army National Guard members to be fully vaccinated. Harris says he has set a March 31 deadline for Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine issued a call-up of 1,050 National Guard members last week to deal with COVID-19 cases in the state, especially in northeast Ohio.

Wyoming beats Kent St. 52-38 in Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

(AP) — Kent State football lost to Wyoming, 52-38 in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The Flashes (7-7) raced out to an early lead, but couldn’t hold up against Wyoming’s relentless rushing attack. Kent State star grad student quarterback Dustin Crum closed his collegiate career by passing for 316 yards and four touchdowns.

