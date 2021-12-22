Grab your popcorn: Favorite movies of 2021 from NPR's Aisha Harris
Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee talks with Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour,” about some of her favorite films of 2021.
“Zola”
“Drive My Car”
“Passing”
“Power of the Dog”
“Summer of Soul”
“Nightmare Alley”
“Licorice Pizza”
“Bad Trip”
“Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar”
“Shiva Baby”
