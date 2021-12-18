After the Bars: Music for Improv and TV Shows

David Schmoll had played in bands and in bars for years, and decided to give it up and get on with life. That's what coming to Kent State in the 1990s was supposed to initiate. And it might have, if he hadn't fallen in with a bunch of improvisational actors and become their musical director. Dean Amy Reynolds talks with David about how that led him from Cabaret Dada in Cleveland, to The Second City in Cleveland, to Boom Chicago in Amsterdam. That's where he worked with Amber Ruffin and began a long working relationship as her musical director. And he's doing his own music, too.

In the interview he talks about a representative sketch with Amber, here it is.