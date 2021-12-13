It’s estimated that over half of the 270 million people diagnosed with COVID-19 worldwide since December 2019 will experience post-COVID symptoms.

These symptoms can be wide-ranging and debilitating — from fatigue to joint pain, to depression, to brain fog, to a rapid heartbeat.

From The Washington Post:

safety nets that are not well suited to identifying and supporting people with a newly emerging chronic disease that has no established diagnostic or treatment plan. Insurers are denying coverage for some tests, the public disability system is hesitant to approve many claims, and even people with long-term disability insurance say they are struggling to get benefits.

Employers are also being tested, as they must balance their desire to get workers back on the job full time with the realities of a slow recovery for many patients.

We convene a panel of scientists — one who’s currently battling long COVID — to talk about the latest research and treatment.

