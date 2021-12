The United States is expected to soon reach a grim turning point in the pandemic: Almost 800,000 people have died from the virus.

Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo, director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, discusses the reasons for a recent surge in COVID-19 infections and the impact on hospitals.

