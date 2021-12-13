Morning Headlines: 2 cases of omicron variant of found in Ohio; COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, December 13:



2 cases of omicron variant of found in Ohio

(AP) — State health officials say two cases of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state. The Ohio Department of Health said the presence of the new variant was confirmed following genomic sequencing at the Ohio State University laboratory. Officials said the two adult males in central Ohio who tested positive on Dec. 7 had both received two vaccine doses but hadn’t gotten a booster. Both had mild symptoms that didn’t require hospitalization; neither had a history of international travel.

COVID hospitalizations continue to rise

(WKSU) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations are approaching levels not seen since last December before vaccines were widely available. As of Sunday, 4,615 people are hospitalized with COVID in Ohio, with 1,176 in the ICU. Hospitalizations are up nearly 50% in the last three weeks, and one in five patients in Ohio is COVID positive. There were 520 COVID-19 deaths reported last week, an increase over recent weeks.

Tornado confirmed in Northwest Ohio

(WKSU) -- The deadly storms that swept through Kentucky produced some damaging weather in Ohio. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down briefly Saturday morning in Northwest Ohio’s Hardin County. The EF1 tornado had maximum winds estimated at 110 mph. There were no reports of injuries.

Substance sickens 9 at Summit County Jail

(Beacon Journal) -- Nine people were sent to the hospital after an unidentified substance was smuggled into the Summit County Jail. The Beacon Journal reports deputies had to give the overdose antidote Narcan to four female inmates, and then four deputies and a member of the medical staff began showing signs of exposure and were taken to the hospital for observation. All were released. The jail is investigating what the substance was and how it got inside.

Cleveland police shoot, kill gun-wielding man downtown

(WKYC) -- Cleveland police shot and killed a man who was firing a gun downtown. WKYC reports the suspect, who has not been identified, was “randomly shooting” his own weapon blocks from FirstEnergy Stadium where the Browns were playing Sunday afternoon. He reportedly dropped the gun when officers told him to, but picked it back up, causing officers to open fire. Two officers involved will be on desk duty during an investigation. Their names have not been released.

Browns hang on to beat Ravens 24-22

(AP) —The Browns stayed in the thick of the playoff race, surviving Baltimore’s late comeback for a 24-22 win. Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and Myles Garrett scored his first career touchdown. The Browns bounced back and beat the Ravens after losing to them 15 days ago. They improve to 7-6 and remain in the playoff picture as they host the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium.

