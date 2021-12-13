Afghan women's rights activist says 'we literally laugh at' new Taliban decree on rights

Afghanistan’s Taliban leaders have issued a “special decree” outlining women’s rights in the country — one that outlaws child marriage but doesn’t mention jobs or education.

While the Taliban is permitting some women to work in health care, few others have held onto their jobs. And even elementary school is no longer on the cards for girls.

Wazhma Frogh has long been an advocate for Afghan women. She’s co-founder of the Women and Peace Studies Organization in Afghanistan and a member of the Afghan Women’s Network.

Her recent op-ed, co-written with former U.S. Ambassador Swanee Hunt, is “Afghan Women Deserve a Seat at the Table.” She joins host Scott Tong to discuss the situation on the ground in Afghanistan.

