Kent State's College of Public Health receives federal grant to expand opioid treatment services in Summit County

Deric R. Kenne, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the College of Public Health at Kent State University. He has over 15 years of experience as a researcher and practitioner in the fields of mental health and substance use in both academic and nonprofit settings.

Kenne and his team received a five-year, $2.6 million federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) for their proposal to expand and enhance services for opioid use disorder treatment in Summit County, Ohio.

Tiffanie Ferguson is the Clinical Director of CHC Addiction Services in Summit County. CHC Addiction Services is a private, not-for-profit, 501(c)(3) that comprehensive prevention, treatment, and recovery services for addictive and compulsive behaviors and disorders. CHC Addiction Services is partnering with Kent State University for the grant to expand services and is expected to serve an additional 350 people over the life of the five-year project.