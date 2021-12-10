What's next for abortion rights as SCOTUS allows Texas law to remain, says providers can sue state

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that Texas abortion providers can sue the state over its ban on abortion. The justices however have allowed the Texas law to remain in place.

We get analysis from Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.