Self-driving, safer and better headlights: A look at future cars under infrastructure bill
The infrastructure spending bill recently signed into law could lead to improved car safety features such as drunk-driving preventing technology, rear seat alerts, more protective hoods and bumpers, and anti-glare headlights common in Europe.
Greg Fink, senior editor at Car and Driver, joins Here & Now host Scott Tong to discuss.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
