Morning Headlines: Fire destroys thousands of toys for needy kids; Summit County sewer rates are going up

Fire destroys thousands of toys for needy kids

(The Times Reporter) -- A fire in Tuscarawas County has destroyed some 8,000 toys collected and purchased for needy children. The Times Reporter says the warehouse in Sherrodsville is a total loss. It was being used as a site for the Toys for Tots program. A heating and cooling business says it will set up at New Philadelphia’s Tuscora Park on Sunday to collect new toys and will match donations. The program distributed nearly 20,000 gifts to 3,000 Tuscarawas County kids last year. It’s not yet known what caused the fire.

(WKSU) -- Some Summit County residents will see their utility bills rise for the first time in a decade. The county council on Monday approved the increases for customers in unincorporated areas the county as well as several other municipalities, which is about 9% of county residents. A16% rate increase takes effect next month. Then, rates will rise an average of 10% per year through 2026. Flat-rate customers will not see increases until 2024. Later adjustments will be based on inflation. The sewer department says treatment costs have doubled during the last decade, largely due to the $1 billion EPA-mandated sewer upgrade project.

(WKSU) – COVID-19 cases spiked on Tuesday to nearly 7,900 new infections. Hospitalizations shot up with an unprecedented 612 new patients. ICU admissions are triple the three-week average. Health officials say the vast majority of those hospitalized with COVID are either unvaccinated or have underlying health issues.

(WKSU) -- Bussing headaches continue for the Akron Public School District. For the third straight day, the district advised parents that buses serving a half-a-dozen buildings will be delayed due to a driver shortage. Multiple buses have to take on extra routes, putting pick-up times behind schedule. The district said it’s on the verge of having to cancel some routes.

(Ideastream Public Media) -- Cleveland Clinic is changing its plans when it comes to elective surgeries. The health system said last week it will hold off on scheduling non-urgent procedures. Now, they’ll all be postponed through Dec. 17 at all locations except Lutheran Hospital to free up bed space due to a rapid increase in COVID-19 patients. Surgeries will be postponed on a case-by-case basis likely through the end of 2021. University Hospitals and MetroHealth postponed non-urgent surgeries last week.

(The Canton Repository) – A century-old dairy business in Stark County is changing hands. The Canton Repository reports Superior Dairy will become a subsidiary of the Michigan Milk Producers Association. The terms of the deal haven’t been announced. Superior Dairy is managed by the fourth generation of the Soehnlen family, who will continue to lead the local operation. Both companies say the deal will lead to greater innovation, product diversity, and efficiencies in the marketplace.

