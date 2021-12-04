How do journalists cope with the stress of covering traumatic events?

Gretchen Hoak Ph.D.

Gretchen Hoak Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Journalism in the School of Media and Journalism at Kent State University. Prior to her current position, she spent 10 years as a local television news reporter and anchor.

Her current research focuses on the psychological and emotional effects that covering traumatic news stories can have on journalists, such as post-traumatic stress, compassion fatigue, depression, and emotional labor.