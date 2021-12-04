© 2021 WKSU
How do journalists cope with the stress of covering traumatic events?

WKSU | By Jon Nungesser
Published December 4, 2021 at 9:04 AM EST
A photo of a cameraman holding a video camera.
MAXMANN
/
PIXABAY
A photo of Gretchen Hoak Ph.D.
Gretchen Hoak Ph.D.

Gretchen Hoak Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor of Journalism in the School of Media and Journalism at Kent State University. Prior to her current position, she spent 10 years as a local television news reporter and anchor.

Her current research focuses on the psychological and emotional effects that covering traumatic news stories can have on journalists, such as post-traumatic stress, compassion fatigue, depression, and emotional labor.

Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.
