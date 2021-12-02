The News Roundup — International

Cases of the omicron variant in South Africa doubled in the span of a day after it was initially discovered in the country. The new variant has nations scrambling to protect their citizens.

The Women’s Tennis Association has suspended all tennis tournaments in China following the disappearance (and videotaped reappearance) of star player Peng Shuai, who accused a Chinese official of sexual assault. The International Olympic Committee announced it held a video call with the tennis player.

Following the mustering of forces by Russia on its border with Ukraine, President Joe Biden said the U.S. will harshly sanction Russia should it decide to invade.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the News Roundup.

