How we lost (and rediscovered) the history of America's first Koreatown

More than a century ago, around 300 Korean American immigrants founded a new community in Riverside, California. But a little over a decade later, it vanished. And their stories were lost to history — until now.

Edward Chang, a professor of Ethnic Studies at the University of California Riverside, rediscovered the history after coming across an old insurance map. He joins us to share what he uncovered.

