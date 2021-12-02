Boston weighs solutions for addressing homelessness, tent encampments

The nation is contending with the growing issue of homelessness, made worse by the pandemic, as winter is coming.

In Boston, a tent encampment that grew to hundreds of people over the summer has become a visual flashpoint in the debate over how to address public health concerns and access to housing.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Deborah Becker, a senior correspondent for WBUR, who has been reporting on the site.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.