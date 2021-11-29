Morning Headlines: COVID hospitalizations continue to climb; Columbus again tallies record number of homicides for the year

Here are your morning headlines for Monday, November 29:



(WKSU) -- COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Ohio. The state has 3,525 COVID patients as of Sunday, that’s up about 300 from last Monday. There are 958 people with COVID in ICUs, that’s up about 100 from last Monday. As of Monday morning, 57.7% of Ohio’s population has started a COVID-19 vaccine. Summit County Public Health will offer a rapid COVID testing event Tuesday. There will also be take-home rapid testing kits offered at its Akron headquarters.

(AP) — Ohio’s capital city has tallied a record number of homicides for the second straight year, with several killings reported in Columbus in this week alone. The Columbus Dispatch reports the fatal shooting of a man on Friday afternoon in a neighborhood on the city’s south side marked the 179th homicide in Columbus this year. A drive-by shooting in an east-side subdivision had killed a teenager two days earlier. That means with a month left on the calendar, Columbus already surpassed the adjusted tally of 177 homicides recorded in 2020.

(AP) — The Dayton Board of Zoning Appeals has approved the city’s request to demolish a 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. The city wants to tear down the site because the building has deteriorated to a point where it can no longer be maintained and redeveloped. Public safety concerns have also been raised by some who fear the building could collapse. But the Dayton Landmarks Commission rejected the demolition request in September. The panel instead recommended that the city re-advertise the property and encourage its renovation in a way that preserves the historic façade.

(AP) — The city of Lima is about to swear in its first female and first Black mayor. Democrat Sharetta Smith will take her oath of office Monday at the city’s Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center. She defeated Republican Elizabeth Hardesty on Nov. 2 after the two topped a four-way primary in May. Smith succeeds retiring eight-term Mayor David Berger, who’s led the city since 1989. She most recently served as his chief of staff. An attorney, Smith previously served as an assistant public defender and criminal court magistrate.

(AP) — The Cleveland Browns have a week off to secure solutions to the deep list of problems holding them up from returning to the postseason. Cleveland came up with a clunker of a performance Sunday night against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, losing 16-10. The 6-6 Browns had ill-timed and foolish penalties, an ineffective offense, and failed to capitalize on four interceptions. In a scheduling quirk, the Browns will have a rematch with the Ravens in Cleveland on Dec. 12 after the bye week.

