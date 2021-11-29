© 2021 WKSU
Flashes Fighting Hunger helps feed the kent campus and community

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published November 27, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Flashes Fighting Hunger is able to host multiple food pantries on-campus each week and prepares 250+ nutritious meals for those struggling with food insecurity.
On Today's show, we speak with Dr. Eboni Pringle. Pringle is the Dean of University College at Kent State and oversees the Flashes Fighting Hunger program, previously called Campus Kitchen.

It is an organization run by students and reaches out to the food insecure in the community.

