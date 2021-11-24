© 2021 WKSU
Movies to watch in your PJs this holiday weekend from film critic Ty Burr

Published November 24, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST
THE POWER OF THE DOG (L to R): BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH as PHIL BURBANK, JESSE PLEMONS as GEORGE BURBANK in THE POWER OF THE DOG. Cr. KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX © 2021
Here & Now‘s Robin Young checks in with Ty Burr, who has a list of film recommendations for films (and one TV show) that are available via streaming.

Ty Burr’s streaming recommendations

The Humans

Watch on YouTube.

King Richard

Watch on YouTube.

Riders of Justice

Nine Days

Watch on YouTube.

Power of the Dog” (in theaters now, Netflix 12/1)

Watch on YouTube.

Trapped

Watch on YouTube.

Passing” (Netflix)

Watch on YouTube.

The Beatles: Get Back” (Disney+)

Watch on YouTube.

Ty Burr writes”Ty Burr’s Watch List,” a substack subscription newsletter with recommendations for films to stream as well as cultural commentary.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

