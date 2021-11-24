COVID-19 antiviral drugs could save lives — but will Americans be able to access them?

There’s an emerging new tool in the kit to fight COVID-19: anti-viral pills with great promise to make cases milder, avoiding hospitalizations and deaths.

The two antivirals — from Merck and Pfizer — are pending authorization from the Food and Drug Administration. If authorized for emergency use, the pills should largely be free to patients. But will it be easy to access them?

Lev Facher, Washington correspondent at STAT, explains.

