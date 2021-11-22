© 2021 WKSU
Holiday shopping might look different this year. An expert explains what to expect

Published November 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST
A woman carries shopping bags two days before Christmas. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Supply chain issues are posing a concern as the holidays approach.

In anticipation of the product shortage, customers have started shopping earlier for holiday gifts, leading to a boost in retail sales.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS News business analyst and host of “Jill on Money,” about what to know about shopping during the holidays.

