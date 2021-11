Around the country, hundreds of thousands of homes are at risk of chronic flooding in the next few decades due to rising sea levels. Some of those properties are in southeast Virginia — where waters are rising faster than anywhere else on the Atlantic Coast.

Some towns are offering homeowners buyouts. Sam Turken of WHRO reports.

