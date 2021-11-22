An Update On The Parade Killings In Wisconsin

We start the week with two stories from Wisconsin.But first, to the city of Waukesha.

School bands, floats, and dance troupes crowded its main street for a holiday parade on Sunday. But a red SUV ran through the festivities, hitting dozens of people, including children.

One of those lined up to see the parade was Thomas KlukaJr.:

I noticed something was not – not right and then I see kind of like just people flying as I stood up my daughter stood up, I threw her out of the way and my wife got out of the way and by the time she did the car came right past me within at least two feet I could have touched the car going by.

Police expect the investigation into what happened will take several weeks.

