Kent Alum and M.I.T. Brain Researcher Debunks the Myth of Multi-tasking

A photo of Earl K. Miller Ph.D.

Dr. Amy Reynolds talks with Earl K. Miller Ph.D., a Kent State University alum and a Picower Professor of Neuroscience at the Picower Institute of Learning and Memory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In this episode, Miller takes to task the idea that humans can multi-task, and explains why it's not only not possible, but that attempting it makes for diminished mental performance.

