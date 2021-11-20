© 2021 WKSU
Kent Alum and M.I.T. Brain Researcher Debunks the Myth of Multi-tasking

WKSU | By Joe Gunderman
Published November 20, 2021 at 7:01 AM EST
A picture of a mother multitasking on a computer with an infant in her arms.
SARAH CHAI
/
PEXELS
A photo of Earl K. Miller Ph.D.
A photo of Earl K. Miller Ph.D.

Dr. Amy Reynolds talks with Earl K. Miller Ph.D., a Kent State University alum and a Picower Professor of Neuroscience at the Picower Institute of Learning and Memory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In this episode, Miller takes to task the idea that humans can multi-task, and explains why it's not only not possible, but that attempting it makes for diminished mental performance.

Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay. In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo. There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice. In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country. It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85. The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now. In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990.
