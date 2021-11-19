Amazon's delivery arm facing lawsuits over crashes as drivers rush to make deliveries

A recent report from Bloomberg reveals that Amazon’s delivery arm has been involved in more than 100 motor vehicle lawsuits in 35 states this year.

Although Amazon has said it isn’t liable, attorneys for one man injured say the company prioritizes speed over safety.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Scott Harrison, an attorney for Ans Rana, who suffered debilitating injuries when an Amazon delivery van crashed into him while he was in the backseat of his brother’s car.

