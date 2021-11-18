When cities shut down at the start of the pandemic, streets were emptier. There was more speeding, more drinking and driving, and less seatbelt-wearing. Deaths and serious injuries spiked for drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians alike.

And it didn’t stop once cities reopened. The first half of 2021 had the largest six-month jump in traffic fatalities on record. City leaders and advocates hope the infrastructure bill will help strengthen safety policies.

What’s causing this spike in traffic deaths and what’s being done to stop it?

