© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Delhi schools shut down due to dangerous levels of pollution

Published November 18, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST

Schools and colleges in the Indian capital New Delhi have been shut down indefinitely. This time not because of the pandemic but for high levels of pollution blanketing the city.

Air pollution in New Delhi is at least four times the safe levels, according to World Health Organization guidelines. The toxic haze can be seen and felt during the winter months, and the country’s highest court has been pushing for the government to take more action.

NPR’s Lauren Frayer talks with host Jane Clayson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here and Now stories