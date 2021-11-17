Homicide Or Self-Defense: The Rittenhouse And Arbery Cases

Jury deliberations are underway in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. The 17-year-old is charged with homicide following the shooting deaths of Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum. The shooting occurred during the Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer.

Meanwhile, in Brunswick, Georgia, the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael for the shooting death of Ahmad Arbery is now going on its 9th day. The men are charged with homicide after shooting Arbery while he was on a run last February. The defense has claimed Arbery was a burglar and they were defending their property.

Both cases are predicated on the argument of self-defense. Will the jurors find that the McMichaels and Rittenhouse were justified in their actions?

