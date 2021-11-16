Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen On Inflation, Congress, And The Debt Limit

America is facing its highest inflation rate in 30 years.

It’s a pain point for families – and for President Joe Biden, who’s seen his approval rating continue to slip as the trend drags on.But in the background, another – arguably larger – economic problem looms.

The nation is officially pushing beyond its debt limit – and last month, Congress punted making a decision on that issue to Dec. 3.

We put questions about both issues to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Copyright 2021 WAMU 88.5