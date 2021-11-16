Morning Headlines: OPERS sues Facebook over investment loss; VP Harris to visit Columbus Friday

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, November 16:



OPERS sues Facebook over investment loss

VP Harris to visit Columbus Friday

New GOP congressional map set to pass this week

UA hires off-campus safety director

First Vax-to-School lottery deadline nearing

Summit animal control closes for two days

(AP) — Ohio's largest public employee pension fund has sued Facebook, alleging that it broke federal securities law by purposely misleading the public about its product's negative effect on children. The lawsuit by the Ohio Public Employees Retirement System also says Facebook also knew that its platform facilitated dissention, illegal activity, and violent extremism, but refused to correct it. The lawsuit filed in federal court in California says market losses resulting from publicity over Facebook's actions caused investors including OPERS to lose more than $100 billion. A Facebook spokesperson called the lawsuit without merit and that the company would fight it.

(WKSU) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Columbus on Friday to tout the $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law on Monday. Ohio is expected to receive more than $9 billion for highway and bridge projects, $1 billion for public transit, and $1.4 billion for water infrastructure upgrades, among other projects.

(Statehouse News Bureau) -- Senate Republicans are preparing for a possible vote on a new Congressional district map Tuesday. The new map creates six districts that heavily favor the GOP, seven that lean in favor of the GOP, and two that strongly favor Democrats. The final 10-year map would need approval from at least one-third of Democratic members. A four-year map can pass by a simple majority. Lawmakers have until Nov. 30 to approve the map and send it to Gov. DeWine for his signature.

(Akron Beacon Journal) -- The University of Akron has hired a veteran police officer to lead efforts to prevent off-campus violence. Kerry Jackson has signed a one-year contract to be the first director of off-campus safety. He’s been in law enforcement for 26 years, 13 with the university's police department. The Beacon Journal reports that one of Jackson’s first steps will be to meet with landlords in the area south of Exchange Street where a student was shot and killed during an off-campus party in September. The neighborhood is already seeing increased police patrols. Additional steps include updated lighting and a study of how security cameras could be used to stem the violence.

(WKSU) -- Ohio residents between the age of 5 and 25 who have had at least one dose of the COVID vaccine have until Sunday to be entered into the first drawing for educational scholarships. It’s the state’s second attempt to boost vaccination rates through a lottery. There are 150 $10,000 scholarships up for grabs and five $100,000 scholarships. They can be used at any Ohio college, trade school, or for any educational post-high school training program. Those who register by Sunday will be entered into all drawings.

(WKSU) -- Summit County Animal Control says it will be closed to visitors until Wednesday due to staff shortages. The agency is rescheduling pet adoptions. Illnesses have left the agency short-handed.

