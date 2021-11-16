© 2021 WKSU
Florida Gov. DeSantis wants to pass anti-mandate restrictions during special session this week

Published November 16, 2021 at 12:11 PM EST

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared last week that no one in Florida should lose their job because of vaccine mandates. He’s called a special legislative session this week to enact worker protections.

Miami Herald state government reporter Ana Ceballos joins Here & Now host Jane Clayson to discuss what might pass and what might run afoul of federal vaccine rules.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

