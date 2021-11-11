This is composer Tom Kitt's moment

Tom Kitt is not new to the scene: He’s got both a Pulitzer Prize and a Tony award under his belt.

Still, he’s never been a household name. He was poised to have a "breakout" before the pandemic, with shows running concurrently on and off-Broadway. Then, of course, came COVID-19.

Now his two shows are back, and he has released an album too. On paper, he looks like a runaway success story. But moments like this can be complicated for artists.

Jeff Lunden has the story.

