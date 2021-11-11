© 2021 WKSU
Morning Headlines: Lordstown Motors, Foxconn deal complete; State extends telemedicine prescribing rules

WKSU | By Amanda Rabinowitz,
Jon Nungesser
Published November 11, 2021 at 8:35 AM EST
A picture of the exterior of the Lordstown Motors production facility.
CARTER ADAMS
/
WKSU
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, November 11:

  • Lordstown Motors, Foxconn deal complete
  • State extends telemedicine prescribing rules
  • Mayor-elect Bibb names transition team
  • $12 million awarded to area arts organizations
  • Veteran’s Day events, deals

Lordstown Motors, Foxconn deal complete
(WKSU) — Struggling electric vehicle startup Lordstown Motors has finalized a deal with Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn. Foxconn is buying the former Mahoning Valley GM plant owned by Lordstown Motors for $230 million and purchasing $50 million worth of stock. It will take over the production of the company's Endurance pickup truck, which has yet to hit the market. Earlier in the day, Lordstown said long-time automotive industry executive Edward Hightower would take over as president. The company's stock rose about 10% on the news.

State extends telemedicine prescribing rules
(WKSU) — The state medical board is extending the use of telemedicine for prescribing drugs or renewing medical marijuana cards through March 2022. The rules enacted during the pandemic had been scheduled to end Dec. 31. The extension comes as state lawmakers debate a bill that would make the COVID-19 emergency telemedicine rules permanent.

Mayor-elect Bibb names transition team
(Ideastream Public Media) — Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb has named a team of transition leaders to help him take over from Mayor Frank Jackson in January. Managing the transition effort will be Bradford Davy, the director of regional engagement for the nonprofit Fund for Our Economic Future. Assisting him will be Jessica Trivisonno, who was influential in advocating for public comment at city council meetings. Both were closely involved with Bibb’s campaign. The mayor-elect has also named six transition co-chairs who will run committees focused on economic development, safety, modernizing city hall, education, and other issues. By charter, Bibb will take office Jan. 3 next year, the first Monday of the month.

$12 million awarded to area arts organizations
(Ideastream Public Media) — Just under $12 million will be distributed to area arts organizations by Cuyahoga Arts and Culture next year. There are 249 recipients sharing the revenue from Cuyahoga County’s cigarette tax. Some of the grantees, like Ideastream Public Media, will use their funding for general operating support, others are getting special projects funded. And Cuyahoga Arts and Culture Executive Director Jill Paulsen says 11 local groups are getting funds from a new grant program called Cultural Heritage that aims to support historically marginalized organizations. That includes the Greater Cleveland Urban Film Festival, the Slovenian Museum, and the Duffy Liturgical Dance Studio.

Veteran’s Day events, deals
(WKSU) — A number of Veteran's Day events will be held in-person this year after going virtual amid the pandemic last year. A number of cities, including Cleveland and Green in Summit County, will have parades. There are also a number of freebies for veterans or active-duty military members, including free admission to The Akron Zoo through Sunday, and a train ride on The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad today. Most government offices and some banks will be closed in honor of the federal holiday.

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
Jon Nungesser
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.
