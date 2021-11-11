Forced relocation of Native Americans has made them more vulnerable to climate change, study finds

A study published in the journal Science this month shows how forced relocation of Native Americans in the U.S. has moved them to lands more susceptible to climate change.

These findings come as Indigenous activists are making their voice heard at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

Host Robin Young speaks with Fawn Sharp, president of the National Congress of American Indians, about the crisis facing Indigenous peoples.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

