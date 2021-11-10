There are always multiple factors in any election victory, but it’s clear that one issue, in particular, played a big role in Glenn Youngkin’s win in Virginia’s gubernatorial race: education.

According to one poll by The Washington Post, education was a top issue for Virginia voters, especially as it related to the errant conservative struggle against critical race theory.

But Virginia isn’t the only place where what’s happening in schools can’t be separated from what’s happening in politics.

What does it mean now that wider political disputes are playing out in schools? And what can we learn from history about the power of schools as sites for political change?

