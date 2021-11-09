China's leaders may decide to allow Xi Jinping to stay in power

China’s leaders are holding a meeting in Beijing this week that will set the stage for Xi Jinping to continue to rule beyond the usual 10 years.

To do so, leaders are poised to pass a resolution that will offer a fresh interpretation of the Chinese Communist Party’s history of the past century.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to NPR China affairs correspondent John Ruwitch about why this meeting is so important.

