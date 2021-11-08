Holiday Hurdles: Navigating Family Gatherings In A Pandemic

November is here, which means holiday planning has begun.

Last year, many families forewent seeing each other and stuck closer to home. Cases of COVID-19 were at a high and hospitals were at capacity. Vaccines were just a hopeful light at the end of the tunnel.

This year is a different story, but a new issue has arisen: unvaccinated family members.

According to a recent Harris poll, half of those who are vaccinated are hesitant to spend the holidays with unvaccinated family members or friends. As we head into our second pandemic holiday season, families continue to navigate tricky situations.

We answer your health and family-related questions about how to gather safely this year.

