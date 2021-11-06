Kent State research collaborations explore the intersection of poetry and mental health

Today we have three guests that will talk about a collaboration between The Brain Health Research Institute, The Healthy Communities Research Institute, and The Wick Poetry Center all at Kent State University. They are researching the intersection of poetry and mental health.

Heather Caldwell Ph.D. is a Professor of Biological Sciences at Kent State University and runs The Laboratory of Neuroendocrinology and Behavior there. Clare Stacey Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the Department of Sociology and is with the Healthy Communities Research Institute at Kent State. Charles Malone is a poet, teacher, and the Program and Outreach Manager at the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University.