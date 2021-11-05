Road signs in Idaho are being changed to include Native American voices

Road signs and historical markers are being updated in Idaho to include the voices and perspectives on Native American tribes.

These signs, dating back to the 1950s, have largely only told history from a European settler perspective. These changes are underway in other Western states as well.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Tony Tekaroniake Evans, an author and a journalist with the Idaho Mountain Express, and a member of the Mohawk Nation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.