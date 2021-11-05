October job numbers signal economic recovery, but concerns around inflation remain

Friday’s job report reveals that economic recovery may once again be on track but many remain concerned about inflation.

The Federal Reserve says it’s not too worried about inflation. But what about the reality consumers are experiencing?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR chief economic correspondent Scott Horsley.

